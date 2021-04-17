Norges Bank Invests $46.95 Million in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,816,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,952,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

