Norges Bank Makes New $44.83 Million Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,960,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,829,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of Umpqua as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

