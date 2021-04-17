Norges Bank Makes New $45.31 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 668,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,305,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHP stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

