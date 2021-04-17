Norges Bank Makes New $46.35 Million Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 919,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,349,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

AXS stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

