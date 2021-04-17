Norges Bank Makes New $47.04 Million Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 710,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,038,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.46% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

