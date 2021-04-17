Norges Bank Makes New $50.40 Million Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,488,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402,000. Norges Bank owned 1.30% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.