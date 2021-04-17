Norges Bank Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 780,845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,891,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $634,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 260.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

DKS opened at $84.35 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

