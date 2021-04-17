Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 397,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,462,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after buying an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

