Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,430,432 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,430,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of Stantec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stantec by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after buying an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stantec by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

