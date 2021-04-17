Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 607,959 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 607,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,226,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.27% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSE:AWI opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $96.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

