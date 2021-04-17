Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 672,705 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 672,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,163,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

