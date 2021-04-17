Norges Bank Takes $43.41 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,181,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,410,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of HMS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HMS by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 72.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

HMS stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. HMS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.