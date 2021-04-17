Norges Bank Takes $45.01 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,011,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.43% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

