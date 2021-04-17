Norges Bank Takes $45.58 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,159,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,579,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.