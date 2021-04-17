Norges Bank Takes $46.44 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,440,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,834. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

