Norges Bank Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,622,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,987,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.