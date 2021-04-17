Northern Trust (NTRS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently:

4/15/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

4/9/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,453. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

