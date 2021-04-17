Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.