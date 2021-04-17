NuCypher (NU) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $234.29 million and $25.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

