OctoFi (OCTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $62.04 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $77.79 or 0.00125645 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

