Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $497,902.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $497,902.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00005555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,721.05 or 1.00099018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00135333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001047 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

