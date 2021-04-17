OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $530,095.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00718517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00086670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033112 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.