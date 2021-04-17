Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00058716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.34 or 0.00341536 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

