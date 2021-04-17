Orbs Price Hits $0.17 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $374.21 million and $827,629.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

