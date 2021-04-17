Orion Protocol Price Reaches $15.80 on Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.80 or 0.00025602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $333.77 million and $34.32 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

