Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OTTW opened at $15.25 on Friday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

