P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 450.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $76.49 on Friday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $81.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

