Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

