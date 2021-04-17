Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 1,158.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,883 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at $8,668,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The AES by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 19.4% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

NYSE:AES opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.