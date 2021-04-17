Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $3,126,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Waters by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $299.65 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $309.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.