Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO opened at $400.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

