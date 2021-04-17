Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

CZR stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

