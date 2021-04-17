Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.11. 564,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.