PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Up 386.3% Over Last 7 Days

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 198.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 386.3% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $9,950.33 and approximately $19.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.58 or 0.00921461 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14,000.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

