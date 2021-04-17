PAYCENT Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $275,355.50 and $1,955.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.