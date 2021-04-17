PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.42 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $268,637.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00727357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033233 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.