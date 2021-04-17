Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Hits $30.51 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $190,164.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,884,595 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

