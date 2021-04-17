Peerplays Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001429 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $111,629.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00303359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.69 or 0.00740840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.82 or 0.99301552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.00829719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.