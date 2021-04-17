Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $270.86. 1,469,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.76 and a 200-day moving average of $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

