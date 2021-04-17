Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,940 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 100,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.66. 22,752,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.