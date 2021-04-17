Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 350 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.