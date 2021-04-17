PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

