Pillar Market Cap Achieves $14.29 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $231,644.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.00728918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

