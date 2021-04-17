PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) is Gill Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III comprises approximately 3.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

NYSE PMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,042. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

