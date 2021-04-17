Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 15,848 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 7.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $46,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 810,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

JPUS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14.

