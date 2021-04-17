Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. 6,199,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,528. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

