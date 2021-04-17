Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

SCHE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,072,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,388. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

