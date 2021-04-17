Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 677,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $101.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.