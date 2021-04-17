Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 18,956 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.64. 459,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,683. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

