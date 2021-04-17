Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

